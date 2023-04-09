Resident at Marshland St James' Hickathrift House has dream come true as he meets King's Lynn Town FC players
A care home’s post-a wish scheme has come true for one football fan.
Barrie, a resident at Hickathrift House in Marshland St James, has been a season ticket holder at Lynn Town FC and supporting the Linnets ever since he moved to West Norfolk.
His wish was to see the team play, so staff at the home made his wish a reality with the added bonus of meeting the players after the game.
Barrie has lived at the home for a few years with his wife and is loved by staff and residents alike.
Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his dream come true and Kat Colangelo, activities lead, said: “It’s been such a beautiful afternoon, watching the team play and win. We can’t thank the staff and team enough .”
Barrie said: “I was on the verge of tears. It was amazing to meet the players and chat.”