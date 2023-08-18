King’s Lynn’s Goodwins Hall Care Home showcases artistic talents of two residents in exhibition
A Lynn care home has showcased the talents of two of its residents as it put on an art exhibition this week.
Goodwins Hall Care Home residents Anthony Leakey, 70, and Sylvia Parr, 88, created several pieces of work which were displayed on its walls to share with family and friends when they visited on Wednesday.
Anthony uses art foil and pre-painted sheets with an outline of the picture before using a special pen to scratch away the surface to reveal the picture.
He said: “I have been doing this sort of artwork for on and off a year, it started when I wanted something to do and I saw this picture and tried it and enjoyed it, so I carried on from there.
“This exhibition today is a great experience for me because at the time everything was in a folder, so I had a chat with Claudia who is a team leader here and we came up with the idea to display them and put them up on the wall.
“I am hoping this is a success so then I can do it again.”
Sylvia uses pastel crayons and watercolours in her work as it is what she is most comfortable with. Her favourite subjects to base her art on are flowers, birds and landscapes.
She said: “When I was a young age my parents used to get the pencils and paper out and I always wanted to draw on them, since then I have loved sketches, drawing, and doodling but I never took it seriously.
“My dad was always good at art.”
Anthony and Sylvia both cut a ribbon to officially open the rooms showcasing their work as part of the event.
Family, friends and fellow residents said they had enjoyed seeing the artwork that had been kept hidden away prior to the exhibition.
