Residents and team members at the Goodwins Hall care home in Lynn are embarking on a remarkable journey to mark the Paris Olympics.

Their ambitious plan involves collectively cycling almost 400 miles on an exercise bike, symbolising the distance from the care home to Paris, all while raising funds for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the Paris Olympics, running until August 11. During this period, Goodwins Hall will be buzzing with a variety of themed activities, including virtual armchair travel, the sampling of French cuisine, and participating in the ‘Athena Care Homes Olympics’.

Goodwins Hall embarks on a cycle ride to Paris to celebrate the Olympics and support local hospice.

This internal competition will see residents and the team from Goodwins Hall join their peers from Athena Care Homes across East Anglia in a series of fun and engaging events.

Flavia Hansell, the home manager at Goodwins Hall, kick-started the cycle ride on Wednesday, August 1.

She said: “At Goodwins, we feel very much part of the local community, and our residents and team are very excited about the cycle ride and the Olympics. I’m hoping as many people as possible will do a stint on the bike, even is just for a short distance.

“We chose to raise money for Tapping House as a fellow provider of care in the King’s Lynn area and an organisation that is always there for everyone – including us here at Goodwins Hall if we need them for help, advice or training in end of life and palliative care.”

For those interested in supporting Goodwins Hall’s fundraising efforts, donations can be made on the home’s GoFundMe page.