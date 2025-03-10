Staff members at a care home were “delighted” after being recognised for having the best Customer Care in West Norfolk.

King’s Lynn Residential Home on Kettlewell Lane provides both short-term and long-term support as well as respite care for up to 41 people aged 65 and over in the area.

At the Mayor’s Business Awards at Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Friday, the team proudly walked off stage with their trophy, with plans to celebrate the evening.

Staff from King's Lynn Residential Home at Mayor's Business Awards 2025. Picture: Ian Burt

Manager Jodi Collins said: “We are absolutely delighted that our service has been recognised.

“We’ll keep doing what we do best to make sure that the people we look after are getting the care they deserve.”

Her colleague Tom Lyons added: “It’s down to all of our hard-working staff.”

The award was sponsored by My House Online, with a spokesperson later saying about the care home: “Your dedication and hard work truly deserves this recognition.”

Other nominees included the Crown Lodge, in Outwell, and Munchkin and Me.