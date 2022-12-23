Friends and relatives with concerns about a loved one with dementia or who are showing early signs of the condition are being invited to a workshop run by experts at a Lynn care home.

Athena Care Homes' in-house learning and development team will be at Amberley Hall on Thursday, January 5 to host workshops on dementia and mental health awareness.

The sessions are designed to help relatives understand more about the disease, how to identify the early signs and how the condition impacts a person.

Amberley Hall Care Home, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The teams, who have vast experience caring for those living with dementia and other mental health conditions, want to share that knowledge with families to give them the confidence they need to support their loved ones.

They also want to give relatives the opportunity to talk about their experience with others going through something similar, because they know how important it is for families to feel supported, listened to and understood.

Lucy Hoddy, learning and development manager, said: “This journey can be as frightening, confusing and overwhelming for relatives as it is for our residents who are living with dementia.

“We want to break down the condition and help families understand how best to support their loved ones, how to ease their frustrations and work with them so they can continue to enjoy one another’s company.

“These sessions are open to anyone who has concerns someone close to them may be experiencing early dementia, and those who know someone already living with dementia who want to know more about this disease.”

Anyone with a loved one at the home can contact management for booking details.