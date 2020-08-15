A carer from a Norfolk care home has raised hundreds for a King's Lynn hospital fund.

Tilly English, of Driftwood House Residential Care Home in Hunstanton, raised £1,104 for Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn.

The funds were raised for the hospital’s dedicated COVID-19 fund by shaving her head at a VE Day celebration.

The Driftwood House team, from left, of Muriel Kent, Tilly English and Steph Durham (40490381)

The home held a party to commemorate the day, which included a surprise drive-through from the residents’ families.

Steph Durham, manager of Driftwood House, said: “One of our dedicated carers, Tilly English, mentioned that she wanted to raise money for our local hospital, so asked me to shave her hair off for the hospital’s COVID-19 fund.

“We decided to do the shave at the VE Day event, which was a wonderful afternoon seeing all our residents’ faces light up when their families started to arrive, as we have been on lockdown since March.

“We are very proud of Tilly. The team, along with home proprietors Muriel and Roy Kent would like to thank Tilly for braving the shave in aid of such a worthy cause.”

Tilly raised £512 through sponsors, with the total being matched by Driftwood House Proprietors to bring the final total to a fantastic £1,104.

Tilly said: “I wanted to raise funds for my local hospital for COVID-19. I love my job caring for our elderly residents and supporting my community.

“I wish to thank my bosses from Driftwood House, Muriel and Roy, for agreeing to match my total.”

Chief nurse, Dr April Brown, said: “A huge thank you to Tilly and the staff at Driftwood House for raising this incredible amount of money for the hospital’s COVID-19 fund.

“This money is being used across the hospital, including improving staff changing rooms and staff rest areas.”

Steph added: “From all of us at Driftwood House, we would like to thank the staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their dedication to keeping us all safe, and for the ongoing support we share with joint partnership working.”

Driftwood House has remained COVID free throughout the pandemic with no recorded cases.