Residents, staff and members of the community came together to enjoy an afternoon of coffee, cakes and entertainment in support of a cancer charity.

The event, hosted jointly by Goodwins Hall and Amberley Hall Care Homes in Lynn, took place at Gaywood Church Rooms and was held for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Visitors enjoyed a packed programme which included music from singer Emily Blake, a fun quiz, and a raffle.

Care homes join forces to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Amberley Hall provided colourful decorations, while Goodwins Hall prepared a delicious selection of food and cakes, with its chef personally helping to run the popular cake stall.

The afternoon also welcomed support from local groups including the Lynn Bowls Club and members of one of the town’s Rotary clubs.

In total, the event raised £1,000. Guests praised the friendly atmosphere, the music, and the sense of community, with many asking if it would become an annual occasion, a spokesperson said.

Singer Emily Blake entertained

Organiser Mari Mourao, Athena’s customer relationship manager, said: “I am extremely proud of the success of this event. Everyone had an amazing time, and the feedback was so positive.

“We’d like to thank all who supported us, especially Gaywood Church Rooms for providing the perfect venue. We certainly hope to make this a regular fixture in the future.”

Coffee, cakes, a quiz and raffle

Sitting down to enjoy a quiz as part of the fundraising afternoon