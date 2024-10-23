A care supplier which covers the entire borough has been named Provider of the Year in a prestigious awards ceremony.

Home Instead, which is based in Lynn and covers the whole of West Norfolk, has been awarded the 2024 Home Care Provider of the Year in the Leaders in Care Awards.

The event celebrates excellence across the care industry and recognises providers who deliver exceptional care, support their staff and demonstrate outstanding success.

Home Instead has been named as care provider of the year

Home Instead has more than 20 years of experience under its belt. Its Lynn office holds an outstanding Care Quality Commission rating.

Tom McEwan, owner of Home Instead in Lynn, said: “This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our amazing care professionals and office team.

“Their unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality care to our clients and supporting their families has been the cornerstone of our success.”

Home Instead has been raising awareness of home care and its role in supporting people and their families.

The Lynn office has developed a support system to help families find appropriate care for their loved ones.