Career clinic to promote King’s Lynn hospital opportunities

A Careers Clinic at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital next month will advise candidates on how to make their applications stand out.

Staff from the QEH’s learning and organisational development team will be running the clinic on Thursday, March 8, which will also promote the variety of options the hospital has to offer.

Along with opportunities in healthcare, the hospital also has a number of support staff roles including administration, catering, estates management, communications and finance.

Widening participation lead Amy Haynes is helping to organise the event in the hospital’s Inspire Centre as part of National Apprenticeship Week and is encouraging people of all ages to attend.

She said: “Every year the hospital receives thousands of applications from people in West Norfolk, Fenland and South Lincolnshire who are interested in working here.

“We are hoping that this event will not only support people in the community to engage with NHS careers and the development opportunities on offer but also to give them advice on the application process.

“Applicants can sometimes miss out on being shortlisted for a position, simply because they have not included enough information or given examples within their supporting statement.

“We always encourage people to put as much information as possible, and to include examples, in order to make their application stand out to the person who is selecting candidates for interview.

“During the event, we will be sharing more advice to help steer people through the recruitment process along with promoting the wide range of careers and apprenticeships development opportunities which are available within the NHS.”

Departments from across the hospital, including psychology, day surgery, project management and theatres, will be promoting their work with stands at the Career Clinic, which is being held from 9.30am to 11.30am on Thursday, March 8.

The hospital’s recruitment team will also be taking part in the event to promote the latest vacancies within the trust.

Miss Haynes added: “We are hoping that this event will help people to gain confidence when submitting their applications and offer oversight of how they can develop with Team QEH.

“Many people come here for a job but end up with a career thanks to the vast training opportunities within the NHS

“We would like to stress that attending the event is not a guarantee for gaining a position here.”

Members of the learning and organisation development team are regularly taking part in clinics at Job Centres in Lynn, Fakenham, Wisbech and Spalding to promote the health service and give application advice.

The event is a drop-in but visitors are encouraged to leave a message on 01553 613101 stating their intention to attend.

Where possible, guests are also encouraged to use public transport.