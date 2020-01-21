Careers available at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be highlighted at an event open to all in March.

Representatives from teams across the hospital including theatres, nursing, estates and admin will be attending the event at the Inspire Centre on Saturday, March 7.

The careers team will also be available to discuss volunteering, work experience, apprenticeships and development opportunities.

The popular careers clinic at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is due to return (27271326)

Andrea James, Widening Participation Facilitator, said: “Whatever age you are and whatever stage of career hunting you’re at, then you’ll be made to feel very welcome and hopefully leave armed with the insight and enthusiasm to seek a career with us at QEH.”

The event is a drop-in but the QEH Widening Participation team would appreciate an email stating attendance which should be sent to career.info@qehkl.nhs.uk

It runs from 10am-1pm at the Inspire Centre located in the hospital grounds, which is close to a bus stop with regular services.

Read more BusinessKings Lynn