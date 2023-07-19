Carer Jo Taylor has received a surprise award for her hard work on behalf of the British Legion.

Jo, who is an activities co-ordinator at Lynn Care Home on Kettlewell Lane, was accompanying a resident to an awards ceremony at the Town Hall when she received her accolade.

She thought she was accompanying resident and veteran John Moran, 87, to the event – but was called on stage and rewarded for her excellent work with the Legion and the Poppy Appeal by West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson.

Carer Jo Taylor, veteran John Moran and West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson

Jo said: “We currently have four war veterans living with us at the home and a few more over the years. Most of them have been members of the British Legion. I’ve been helping our veterans to continue to be involved with the meetings, special ceremonies at churches and memorials, funerals of fallen friends and also fundraising and meetings.

“I also help the Legion with their annual Poppy Appeal and take our veterans to supermarkets to help on the stalls selling poppies too.

“So, when l was invited to The Town Hall by the Legion I just thought it was another event for me to enjoy. When my name was called out it was a great honour and such a surprise.”