Caring Lynn News staff raise money for the QEH

Lynn News and Fenland Citizen Staff members presenting the cheque for �2119 to the QEH King's Lynn Front LtoR, Laura Shepherd (Junior Sister) collecting the cheque from Scott Young (Commercial Manager), with Editor Mark Leslie (2nd left) along with other staff members involved in the fundraising, they are pictured with a colourful interactive display which will be used in the dept.
Advertising staff at the Lynn News have handed over a cheque for £2,119 to the paediatrics A&E department at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to pay for the installation of sensory equipment aimed at calming youngsters coming into the unit.

Junior Sister Laura Shepherd took delivery of the cheque and said it would be used to install the boards and LED lights bought out of funds raised at a Disney-themed ball held at Knights Hill.

Scott Young, commercial manager at the Lynn News, ran a Christmas incentive for his team which if they achieved the targets set would see a donation made to the QEH Children’s ward.

“The team worked extremely hard,” he said.

The picture shows Laura, front left, and Scott, front right, with, from left, Mark Leslie, editor, Shane Westby, Richard Wilkins, Kate Hutchison, Rachel Green, Teresa Berridge, Simone Kybert, Katie Rudd. MLNF17PM12109