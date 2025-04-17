Our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature focuses on new sports kits provided by caring parents…

West Lynn school’s tradition of having caring and helpful parents was again demonstrated in April 1990 when they provided new strips for both the netball and football teams. The girls are pictured here proudly showing off their netball kit, which had been bought by Mrs Phillipa Carter and her husband; the football kit was supplied by J.K.Windows, of Terrington.Front, from left, deputy head teacher Mrs Glenda Woods, captain Lindsey Engledow, Mrs Carter; back Micaela Connolly, Claire Howard, Joanne Jolley, Amanda Walker, Michelle Carter and Michelle Engledow.

