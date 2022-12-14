A carol service organised by Lynn's True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum got everyone into the Christmas spirit at All Saints Church.

Yesterday evening, the service took place with congregational carols, performances from North Wootton Academy choir and readings.

It was estimated 128 people went along to the free event, where there was a collection pot for people to donate.

The money raised from donations will be going towards True's Yard Museum community hotspot project and All Saints Church.

Lindsey Bavin, museum creator, said: "We're so pleased with the turnout - it was a wonderful evening.

"We were so pleased that so many people turned up considering how chilly the weather was."

