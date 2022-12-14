Home   News   Article

True's Yard carol service sang the roof off All Saints Church in King's Lynn

By Molly Nicholas
-
Published: 16:12, 14 December 2022
 | Updated: 16:14, 14 December 2022

A carol service organised by Lynn's True's Yard Fisherfolk Museum got everyone into the Christmas spirit at All Saints Church.

Yesterday evening, the service took place with congregational carols, performances from North Wootton Academy choir and readings.

It was estimated 128 people went along to the free event, where there was a collection pot for people to donate.

True's Yard carol service at All Saints Church Kings Lynn
Carol service by True's Yard at All Saints Church Kings Lynn
Lots of singing
Christmas joy
School children singing
True's Yard carol service at All Saints Church Kings Lynn
Children feeling Christmassy
School children from North Wootton Academy singing together
True's Yard carol service at All Saints Church Kings Lynn
The money raised from donations will be going towards True's Yard Museum community hotspot project and All Saints Church.

Lindsey Bavin, museum creator, said: "We're so pleased with the turnout - it was a wonderful evening.

"We were so pleased that so many people turned up considering how chilly the weather was."

True's Yard carol service at All Saints Church Kings Lynn
Children from North Wootton Academy choir
True's Yard carol service had reading
North Wootton Academy children taking part
True's Yard carol service at All Saints Church Kings Lynn
