The night ended badly for a designated driver who enjoyed a couple of pints before getting behind the wheel.

Lukas Navikas, 25, was taking some friends home when he clipped a kerb and crashed into a fence on Parkway in Gaywood.

Police soon arrived at the scene, and Navikas was asked to carry out a roadside breath test to see if he had been drink-driving.

Navikas crashed into a fence at a property on Parkway in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

Tests showed he had 54mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

Navikas was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He appeared at court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the offence.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell sang Navikas’ praises and explained that the 25-year-old carpenter has made repairs to the broken fence.

“He was taking some friends home to Lynn. Unfortunately, he had been drinking a couple of pints,” Mr Sorrell said.

“He was not acquainted with Lynn - it was a new town to him.

“He wanted to replace the fence. The defendant took the trouble to contact the owner and he wanted to come and repair it.

“It is a wonderful new fence, and that is a mark of his character.”

Mr Sorrell explained Navikas had moved to the UK with his family from Lithuania as a child, and can speak four languages.

“He is quite accomplished for his age,” the solicitor added.

“He is extremely remorseful about making this mistake, which could have an impact on his life.”

Mr Sorrell said that Navikas could be at risk of losing his job, working on an “important project” at London King’s Cross.

Navikas, of Queen Mary Road in Lincoln, had no previous convictions.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Navikas was also fined £880 and ordered to pay a £352 victim surcharge and £110 in court costs. He said he could pay this at a rate of £150 per month.