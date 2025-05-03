Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? If you were to drive around the entire M25 at 70mph, it will take you two hours and 10 minutes.

2. WHO AM I? Name the US celebrity pictured above?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these stars is the odd one out?

Richard Attenborough; Charles Bronson; Yul Brynner; James Coburn; James Garner; Steve McQueen.

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury with the nerve agent novichok

▶ Toys ‘R’Us went into administration

▶ Twelve boys and their football coach were rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand

▶ In football, Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho

5. WHAT'S COOKING: Name this famous Spanish sweet treat, made with choux pastry dough, it’s often dipped in melted chocolate.

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Name the five English Classic horse races of the flat season?

7. POPTEASER: Do you know all of the Spice Girls’ real names along with their nicknames?

8. WORDWISE: What is the meaning of the Spanish word, BODEGA

▶ Viewing point

▶ Hacienda

▶ Wine cellar

9. WHO... is the Chancellor of the Exchequer?

10. WHAT… international paper size is 148 x 210mm?

11. HOW... many children does Prince Edward have?

12. WHICH… car manufacturer makes the Mokka?

13. WHERE AM I? Pictured below is England’s longest beach, can you name it? (If you need a clue, it was also the name of an Ian McEwan novel and a 2017 film with Saoirse Ronan)

ANSWERS: 1 False, it will take you a tad over 100 minutes (We know, we wish it was always that quick!); 2 Singer, producer, author and partner of Selena Gomez - Benny Blanco; 3 Yul Brynner - the others all starred in the movie the Great Escape; 4 2018; 5 Churros; 6 The Derby, the Oaks, the One Thousand Guineas, the Two Thousand Guineas and the St Leger; 7 Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice); 8 Wine cellar; 9 Rachel Reeves; 10 A5; 11 Two - Louise and James; 12 Vauxhall; 13 Chesil Beach, near Weymouth in Dorset.