The hearing of a 51-year-old nurse who is accused of having thousands of of indecent images of children - as well as animal porn - has been pushed back.

Adam Feary, a former nurse at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, of South Everard Street in Lynn, was initially due to appear at Norwich Crown Court last Thursday.

He is accused of possessing 1,949 Category A, 1,219 Category B , and 11,083 Category C indecent images of children.

Feary was due to enter his plea at Norwich Crown

He has also been charged with possession of 163 prohibited images of children, as well as 69 images of a person performing sexual acts on an animal.

The alleged offences date back to January 2023.

A report by the Nursing and Midwifery Council states that Feary was an adult nurse at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was suspended from his role on December 27 last year.

A spokesperson from the hospital confirmed to the Lynn News that Feary is no longer employed at the trust.

Feary did not enter a plea when he appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court at the beginning of the month and was sent to Norwich Crown Court to enter his plea.

However, his plea has been pushed back further, and he is due to appear at the Crown Court on June 25.