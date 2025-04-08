Sometimes, the bench at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court can decide that they don’t have the power to sentence a defendant.

Magistrates, typically made up of three volunteers, can impose a maximum of six months’ imprisonment or 12 months for two or more “either way offences”.

On Thursday, the bench decided they didn’t have sufficient powers to sentence paedophile Kevan Reddington, who thought he was sending explicit photographs and videos to a 13-year-old girl.

Thankfully, Reddington was communicating with a vigilante group, who alerted the police to his actions.

Paedophile, 63, sent explicit images and video to what he thought was 13-year-old girl

A vigilante group caught a 63-year-old paedophile who believed he was communicating sexually with a 13-year-old girl.

Kevan Reddington, of Hill Estate in Wormegay, connected with what he thought was a teenage girl on a social media platform before sending messages to her on WhatsApp.

From April 23, 2021 to November 5, 2022, Reddington sent sexual messages to the profile - as well as naked images and a video of himself masturbating.

Drunk stumbled around fair ‘covered in cider’ during children’s day

A 38-year-old was seen trying to rip a letterbox from a homelessness charity building while drunk.

Two drunken offences led Ben Hunt, of no fixed address, to an appointment at Lynn Magistrates’ Court.

However, Hunt did not appear in the dock on Thursday, with his solicitor, Alison Muir, entering guilty pleas on his behalf for two counts of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The case proceeded in his absence.

Hunt was “covered in cider” and struggled to stand up by himself at the Mart, where multiple children were present on the “busiest day” of the fair.

Drink-driver seen ‘veering’ along road is hit with hefty fine and disqualification

A drink-driver who was seen veering to one side of the A47 has been disqualified and hit with a £500 fine.

Matthew Edmunds, 42, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drink-driving on the A47 at Lynn.

The prosecution told the court that on February 16, police on patrol saw Edmunds driving on the road and repeatedly “veering to one side”.

48-year-old stamped on man’s head and punched woman in violent attack



A 48-year-old who carried out a prolonged violent assault on a woman and man - leaving one of them unconscious - will have to wait to hear his fate.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard how David Williams carried out the attack, which led a member of the public who saw the incident to believe that one of the victims had died.

Williams admitted one offence of assault causing actual bodily harm, as well as assault by beating, when he appeared at the court on Thursday.



Drug-driver caught with 40g of cannabis in his van

A 38-year-old who had almost 40g of cannabis in his car “didn’t realise” he was four times the drug-drive limit.

Byron Deacon, 38, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drug-driving and having a Class B drug in his possession.

Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye told the court that at 11.40pm on November 16 last year, police stopped the Renault van Deacon was driving on Wootton Road in Lynn.

34-year-old was ‘being protective’ of sister when he punched man in town centre

A 34-year-old repeat offender who cut off his alcohol monitoring tag was witnessed punching and kicking a man to the floor.

Jack Greenacre, of Lynn Road in West Newton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to the assault.

He also admitted breaching a community order after he cut off his alcohol ankle tag on December 3 last year.

27-year-old was in ‘wrong place at the wrong time’ during nightclub fight

A 27-year-old said he was in “the wrong place at the wrong time” when he got involved in a drunken fight during a night out.

The altercation led Dylan Edge, 27, of Wheatley Drive in North Wootton, to an appearance at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and prosecutor Jessica Neequaye told the court that the incident took place on February 23.

Drug-driver crashed car, kicked police officer and refused breath test

A drug-driver who was seen “swerving across the road” and later kicked a police officer has been banned for three years.

Michael Rains, 34, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for drug-driving, assaulting an emergency worker and failing to comply with a roadside drugs test.

In a previous hearing, Rains had admitted the three offences.