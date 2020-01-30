Following its £200,000 refurbishment, the Cashino venue, in Lynn's Norfolk Street will be launching its new concept tomorrow, Friday, January 31, from noon with a huge cash giveaway.

The cash prize giveaway will be divided into smaller amounts to be won over various games taking place throughout the day and night.

In addition to looking around the new venue with the latest games, the first 100 people through the door will receive exclusive gift bags.

There will be a chance for people to try out its new food menu along with its coffee selection all freshly made.

The event is open to over 18s only and new customers are able to join the Cashino app for up to £100 in matchplay rewards.

