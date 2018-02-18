Cash set aside for First World War commemoration in West Norfolk

Council chiefs have agreed to allocate cash to commemorating the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War.

Members of West Norfolk Council’s environment and community panel agreed to allocate £4,000 from its financial assistance scheme to non-profit groups during a meeting at Lynn town hall on Tuesday.

West Norfolk Council’s director of finance Lorraine Gore said: “Any non-profit group is able to apply, including constituted voluntary and community groups, parish and town council, charities, churches, social enterprises, community interest companies and schools.

“The fund is able to support both capital and revenue costs, and a maximum award of £250 will be offered. Priority will be given to projects that are able to evidence match funding.”

Officials say the financial assistance scheme is a “popular choice” for voluntary and community groups and has helped numerous projects over the years.

Ms Gore added: “Some of the most recent themes that the fund has been used for are the launch of local lottery, the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, commemoration of the end of World War One, and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and Olympics.

“As members will be aware, 2018 will be the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and it is proposed that the £4,000 themed fund be allocated to enable communities to mark this occasion in a suitable manner.”