Last year, Norwich City players raised a glass to Barrie Greaves after the lifelong Canaries fan left £100 in his will for the players to have a drink on him.

The story went viral on social media.

Now cash-strapped King's Lynn Town have become the latest beneficiaries of the football mad family after they generated a large four-figure sum to the club's donation scheme.

Barrie with his two daughters Jane and Sarah at Carrow Road.

Barrie’s daughter Dr Sarah Greaves, who lives in South London with her family, saw the club’s appeal on Twitter and felt that it was something that her father would have wanted to support – even though she has never watched a Linnets game in her life.

Sarah said: ‘My father was first and foremost a Norwich City supporter, but he was also passionate about football in general.

"He loved his sport, football in particular and was so proud to be from Norfolk.

"He left some money for the Norwich City players to have a drink on him after he died and said it was to thank them for the entertainment - the good times and the bad times.

"Now his estate had cleared, I was looking at something else to support.

"I know he would have seen the King's Lynn story and thought that it was such a shame and it seemed like a wonderful idea to help out.

"It would be so sad to see the pandemic to take away a club like Lynn, who have been around 100 years and play such a big part in the local community, through no fault of their own.

"Clubs play such a big part in their local communities and for my dad it was all about family and football. I know Stephen was offering the opportunity to attend a number matches for any donations received, but it's not about that, we don't want anything.

"I don’t know if my dad ever visited The Walks but I know that he went to games at Yarmouth when Norwich were away and followed most of the results from other Norfolk football clubs."

Sarah, 46, and her sister Jane Warden, 51, who still lives in Norfolk, attended matches with their dad Barrie since they were little and even when Sarah grew up and moved to London they still returned to Carrow Road together.

Barrie with his grand-daughter Naomi. (44646855)

She remembers Ian Culverhouse as a player during her childhood and even remembers seeing the Linnets boss in a pantomime at the Theatre Royal.

"Ian was part of amazing Norwich team back then," she said.

"He was an exceptional defender and incredibly good on the ball. I even remember when they switched him to play as sweeper.

"I then recall seeing him in a pantomime when he came on stage with a broom in reference to his sweeping role with Norwich."

Thanking the Greaves family for their donation, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "I cannot thank enough Dr Greaves and her family for making this considerable donation to the club in its hour of need.

"It is really greatly appreciated by us all and is a huge shot in the arm for all concerned.

"I look forward to welcoming Sarah and her guests to The Walks as soon as supporters are allowed to enter grounds again."

Lynn launched the scheme after owner Cleeve warned that closing the club was one of the options he would be forced to consider without a financial solution, after the government insisted it would only provide loans, rather than further grants, to enable play to continue.

Anyone wishing to make a pledge can do so by visiting: www.kltown.co.uk