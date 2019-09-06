Work is progressing to ensure cashless parking will be available at a Lynn multi-storey car park this year.

It is hoped St. James car park on Clough Lane will have the new system up and running by the end of October.

Councillor Paul Kunes, Cabinet Member for Commercial Services, told a full borough council meeting last night that the techonology will eventually allow people to tap in and out using their mobile phones when they pay to park.

He said the cashless parking will initially not support mobile apps such as Google Play.

With regards to car parking charges in the town, Mr Kunes said: "There will be a review of car parking charges and that is taking place this year or next year.

"The message coming back at the moment is that we want a minimum period of two-years."