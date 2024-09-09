After a successful crop of A-levels, Springwood High School’s new graduates celebrated their results in style at their Sixth Form Prom.



With almost a fifth of the students gaining an A* or A Grade, and nearly half receiving A* to B grades, the Class of 2024 had good reason to party.



The leavers were reunited at the Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, where they were treated to a casino-themed evening of entertainment.