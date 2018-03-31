Cast prepare to bring Avenue Q to the King’s Lynn stage

Rehearsals are in full swing for upcoming musical Avenue Q, bringing risque comedy with a heartwarming message to the Lynn stage.

Featuring the naughtiest puppets in town, brought hilariously to life by a cast of performers, Avenue Q is a Tony Award-winning musical about growing up, dreaming big, and finding your purpose in life.

Pictured FLtoR Laura Farr ( "Girl bad idea bear') Billy Garner (('Princeton") Grace Burton ("Kate Monston") Ashleigh Mullenger ( ("Girl bad idea bear") Principal Cast of the KLODS latest production of Avenue Q for ENTS

David Nash, vice-chair of KLODS, said: “It’s one of my favourite musicals of all time, it really takes me back to my childhood.

“It really shows you that so often we get hooked on the things that really don’t matter, when all that really does matter is friendship, companionship and being a good citizen, regardless of age, race or gender.”

In a first for King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society (KLODS), the performance is being rated as “suitable for 14+” due to the nature of the show’s comedy.

Mr Nash said: “It is a very niche show and quite a tricky one to sell. It’s a great one for an office night out, if you fancy coming along and laughing all night long.

“The show is for 14+ and we do want to warn people that it does feature some particularly fruity language, but it is very funny.”

This is only the second time the American musical has ever been released to amateur dramatic groups and KLODS are looking forward to bringing it to Lynn Arts Centre on April 11-14.

The unusual show, which is directed by Hayley Dennis, has challenged the cast to master their puppeteering skills ahead of next month’s performances.

Mr Nash said: “Rehearsals have been going very well, our director Hayley Dennis is theatre trained so she is using all her skills to really build the characters.

“We’re also using a series of clips to mirror how Sesame Street used to be in the 1980s.”

The show will be taking place in the Guildhall at Lynn’s Arts Centre, with four performances taking place from April 11-14, all from 7.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now for £14 and are available from the box office on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk