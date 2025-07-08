The owners of Lynn’s cat cafe have decided to shift their focus by no longer having felines on their premises.

Purrr Cafe on Purfleet Street announced it is set to make some “exciting changes” to its business.

Owners Kelly and Jack Whitmore will be closing their doors as a cat cafe on August 10 and will be transforming the premises into a new cafe bar.

Purrr Cafe will be shifting its focus away from cats

Posting an update to customers on Facebook, the owners of Purrr Cafe said the decision was made from “a place of evolving passions and new priorities”.

The Facebook post said: “The truth is, the incredible hard work, unwavering commitment, and unique demands of running a cat cafe are no longer something we feel able to sustain as our lives have changed considerably.

“We never set an expiration date when we opened, and we no longer have any interest in going forward as a cat cafe.

The new cafe/ bar will be named after Monty the Maine Coon

“While this chapter is closing, we want to emphasise that this is a positive outcome for our team.

“Both the owners and our wonderful staff are genuinely excited about what's next and are looking forward to this new direction.”

Purrr Cafe will soon turn into Monty’s, a new bar and cafe which is named after one of its beloved felines.

The town’s first cat cafe opened at the end of 2023.

In April, the cafe owners responded to the RSPCA’s call to phase out cat cafes.

Its cats do not live at the cafe and have been described as “family pets” who take turns visiting it.

The post added: “We're busy planning and creating a fresh new atmosphere for you all to enjoy, and we can't wait to share more details about what you can expect from Monty's in the coming weeks.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for your incredible support of our cat cafe. We've loved every moment of connecting you with our feline friends and creating a unique space in the community.

“You will all agree that our staff are amazing and work so incredibly hard in running the cafe.

“We truly hope you'll join us for this exciting new adventure at Monty's.”