Catch thrilling race action on the water in King's Lynn this weekend

Speedboats, jet skis and offshore powerboats will be roaring in Lynn this weekend as the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports returns.

People can watch the action on the River Great Ouse from the South Quay on Saturday and Sunday.

The free event will see the return of Formula 1, 2 and 3 water-ski racing, along with jet skiers and demonstrations by the Offshore Circuit Racing Drivers' Association.

The action will be spectacular again.

The Hanseatic Races have evolved over the past five years and are now firmly established.

After the Covid-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year's event, the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports committee is hoping for a big turnout to see the breathtaking sight again.

Committee member Tom Lumley said: “We tried for many years to put this event on and when the borough council agreed to let us go ahead we were ecstatic.

"Since its concept we have invested a lot of time and effort into this event and it has truly paid off. I would like to thank all the sponsors, especially the borough council and Peter Carter Haulage for their support."

There will also be fun family activities on the quayside across both days. The races will run from 10.30am to 3:30pm each day with live music and a firework display on Saturday afternoon.

Borough council deputy leader Cllr Graham Middleton said: “This is a fantastic event to watch from the South Quay.

"It has grown in stature each year and is now ranking as one of the best venues in the UK and Europe.

"This year the event has been opened up to include a wider variety of water-based activities that create an impressive spectacle for people to enjoy from the quayside.

"Visitors from around the world will be coming to see this race, and we’re proud of what our wonderful town has to offer them.”

The event is supported by Adrian Flux, Barrus, Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, British Water Ski & Wakeboard, Brown&Co, Carter Haulage, GB Watersports, Minuteman Press, Rollins Electrical and Studio 20a.

Full details of the schedule will be published at facebook.com/hanseaticskirace.