The cause of a popular Lynn postman's death is still a mystery after an inquest concluded it was unascertained.

Neil Bix, 54, was found dead by police officers at his home on St Ann's Street on Thursday, June 16, this year.

On Tuesday, an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard from family members of Mr Bix as well as police officers who found him.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court has concluded that the cause of Neil Bix's death is 'unascertained'

A statement was read from Mr Bix's daughter who described him as a loving man.

"My father was a well known postman in Lynn and was known for being funny and getting people in fits of laughter," she said.

She added that her father suffered from poor mental health and tended to drink heavily.

A statement was also read from Lynn police officer PC Williams who was on duty when a member of the public called reporting not seeing Mr Bix for a while, as well as a "bad smell" coming from his flat.

After not getting a response to their knocks on the door and checking windows, police forced entry to the property.

PC Williams described the smell of decay becoming "even stronger" once entering Mr Bix's flat and after a search found a deceased man, who was identified as Mr Bix.

Officers reported no signs of disturbance in the flat but did note a "significant" amount of alcohol in the bathroom.

The results of a post-mortem examination came back as unascertained.

Assistant coroner for Norfolk Johanna Thompson said: "The evidence we have is quite limited and there isn't any evidence of recent contact with people weeks prior to Mr Bix's death.

"In light of this, the inquest will be limiting."

Due to the lack of evidence, Ms Thompson recorded an open conclusion.