Police are appealing for help to identify three women after approximately £1,350 worth of make-up was stolen from a Lynn store earlier this month.

The items were stolen from Debenhams on Friday, August 9, at about 2pm.

Officers have released CCTV images of three women they would like to speak to following the incident.

Police have released images of three women they would like to speak to following an incident of theft from Debenhams in King's Lynn (15513614)

It is thought that they may use or have access to a silver Peugeot 307.

Anyone who may recognise the women, or anyone with information should contact PC Amelia Webb, at King's Lynn police station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/55420/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.