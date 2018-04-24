CCTV appeal after theft from Fakenham shop

Police are appealing for help to identify a man and a woman following a shop theft in Fakenham last month.

Officers have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It happened some time between 1.50pm and 2.05pm on Wednesday, March 28, when a large number of cosmetic items were stolen from Superdrug in Norwich Street.

Anyone who may recognise the people, or anyone with information, should contact PC Tamsin Raines at Downham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.