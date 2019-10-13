CCTV caught King's Lynn man smoking cannabis in car

A Lynn driver spotted smoking cannabis joints in his car was traced by police using CCTV.

Officers had responded to the report of two men in a VW Golf parked in Bergen Way but the car had left by the time they arrived, Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

“CCTV updated them on the location,” said prosecutor Robyn Khan and the car was stopped in Reid Way at about 5.50pm on March 22.

Police noticed that driver Janis Klava’s eyes were dilated and the vehicle smelt of cannabis.

A drug wipe proved positive and an evidential test in custody gave a reading of 5.7 micrograms of a cannabis derivative per litre of blood. The specified limit is two.

Klava, of Persimmon, Fairstead, Lynn, pleaded guilty to drug-driving and having no insurance.

Solicitor George Sorrell said it was bad enough that the defendant had been using cannabis but to then drive was worse.

“He explained to me his use of cannabis was to help him sleep. He suffers insomnia,” added Mr Sorrell, who said Klava had now given up cannabis and recently got a permanent contract at his workplace – “a responsible job where he needs to be fully alert and in command of his faculties”.

Klava was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £280 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. For the insurance offence he was fined £280.