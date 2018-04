Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the theft of a mini-moto in Clenchwarton.

The mini-moto was stolen from an address in Rookery Road on Tuesday, April 10.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognised the men or anyone with information should contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.