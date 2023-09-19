Home   News   Article

Police release CCTV images of man they want to speak to following an assault on Old Sunway in King’s Lynn

By Alice Hobbs
Published: 11:53, 19 September 2023
 | Updated: 12:22, 19 September 2023

Police are appealing for help to identify a man that they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Lynn.

The incident happened between 1.15pm and 1.20pm on Thursday, August 24 at a business on Old Sunway, when a man assaulted a member of staff.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV images should contact PC Kayleigh Marsh at Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/61125/23.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

