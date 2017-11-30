CCTV images released after headphones stolen from King’s Lynn store

Police have released CCTV images in a bid to identify two men following a theft in Lynn.
Officers have released the images of men they would like to speak to after a pair of Sennheiser headphones were stolen from Maplin in Campbells Meadow on Monday, November 20.
Anyone who may recognise the men should contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
