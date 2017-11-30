CCTV images released after headphones stolen from King’s Lynn store

Police have released CCTV images in a bid to identify two men following a theft in Lynn.

Officers have released the images of men they would like to speak to after a pair of Sennheiser headphones were stolen from Maplin in Campbells Meadow on Monday, November 20.

CCTV image released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Campbells Meadow, King's Lynn. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Anyone who may recognise the men should contact Sgt Darryl Grief at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.