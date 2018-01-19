CCTV images released after thefts at West Norfolk shops

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with three shop thefts in West Norfolk last week.

Officers have released CCTV images of the man they would like to identify.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with three incidents of theft at shops in West Norfolk. Photo: SUBMITTED.

The incidents all took place on Tuesday, January 9 when a man allegedly distracted the cashier resulting in extra change being given.

The thefts happened at two shops in High Street in Downham at about 4,15pm and 4.30pm and a shop in Tennsyon Road in Lynn at about 7.10pm.

Anyone who may recognise the man should contact PC Jonathan Chandler at Downham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.