Chilling CCTV shows the moment a killer walked with a woman she had just met back to a flat just hours before stabbing her to death.

Birute Klicneliene, 51, was handed a life sentence after she murdered mum Dace Kalkerte, 50, in a brutal attack on April 15 last year.

Mrs Kalkerte was stabbed 16 times and sustained nine other wounds during the frenzied attack in her own first-floor flat in Lynn.

CCTV captured the pair chatting as they walked back through a park together just hours before the murder.

They had met a few hours earlier when they were drinking together with their respective partners at an allotment in the town that evening.

Police were called to the flat in Highgate after midnight on April 16 to discover Mrs Kalkerte had been stabbed.

Birute Klicneliene, left, with Dace Kalkerte captured on CCTV. Picture: SWNS

She was rushed to hospital but died from a fatal stab wound in the stomach.

When initially interviewed by police, Klicneliene denied murdering Mrs Kalkerte and said she had fallen asleep when the women returned to the flat.

She claimed she initially thought Mrs Kalkerte – who was lying on the floor when she woke up – was drunk and it was only when she picked her up that she realised Mrs Kalkerte was losing blood.

Klicneliene told detectives she may have touched the blood-stained knife when she moved her and blamed the murder on an unidentified man.

Birute Klicneliene, left, and Dace Kalkerte. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Butt there was no evidence to suggest there was an unidentified person in the flat at the time of the murder who was responsible for Mrs Kalkerte’s death.

When officers first arrived at the flat after the 999 call was made, Klicneliene’s clothing was stained with blood, but her hands were clean.

Klicneliene was sentenced life in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Friday and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years after a jury unanimously convicted her of murder.

Birute Klicneliene (left) with Dace Kalkerte pictured walking through The Walks in Lynn. Picture: SWNS

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Klicneliene used a knife to murder Mrs Kalkerte – a woman she had met only a few hours’ earlier and who had invited her into her home – in a sustained and brutal attack.

“She has always denied murdering Mrs Kalkerte and we may never know why she inflicted such deliberate and directed violence, but it has no place in our society.

“Mercifully, incidents like this are rare in Norfolk and today, my thoughts remain with Mrs Kalkerte’s family who continue to grieve their loss; they have shown incredible bravery throughout this ordeal and I thank them for their support at this very difficult time.

“We will continue to support them for as long as they need us.”