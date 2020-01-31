CCTV traps King's Lynn shirt thief

CCTV operators helped catch a South Lynn thief who grabbed five shirts worth £130 from a High Street store.

They guided police officers towards Andrew Adair but he initially gave them the slip, town magistrates were told yesterday.

Prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin said the theft happened in Lynn at about 1.30pm on December 21 last year.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (10345507)

She said: “The defendant entered Debenhams and snatched a quantity of grey T-shirts.

"The town centre CCTV followed the defendant out of town and into South Lynn.

“He managed to evade police and made off. The following day officers attended his home address and he was arrested. He admitted the stolen T-shirts had been sold.”

Adair, 41, who had 18 previous convictions for 39 offences, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

Jason Stevens, mitigating, said his client had not been in trouble for around eight years and there was “little or no planning” in the impromptu offence, which had been committed while in drink.

He added: “He has accepted that alcohol is a problem in his life and is voluntarily seeing (drink and drug support provider) CGL.”

Adair, of Hillen Road, South Lynn, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £130 compensation plus a £21 victim surcharge.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn