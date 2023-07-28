West Norfolk parks will be among hundreds of parks across the country taking part in Love Parks Week 2023.

The celebration will take place from today until Sunday, August 6 and aims at bringing together local authorities, green space managers, landowners, residents and community organisations to celebrate and support our green spaces all across the country.

Lynn’s Parkrun held in The Walks tomorrow will mark the occasion with runners, supporters and those using the park able to take a Love Parks selfie and say why they love our west Norfolk parks.

The Walks in Lynn will host events for Love Parks Week 2023

Also during Love Parks Week, local singer Claire Scollay will be performing jazz, soul and pop songs in the Bandstand in the Walks on Sunday and then on Sunday, August 6 between 2pm and 4pm.

Cllr Bal Anota, Cabinet Member for Property and Corporate Services, said: “Five of our parks and green spaces have recently been awarded the Green Flag for the positive impact they have in our communities in west Norfolk. Love Parks Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the fantastic ones we have here.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden Newton OBE, said: “The Love Parks campaign would not be possible without the backing of our local authority partners, including the borough council and their public open space team, park managers and landowners.

“This week is an opportunity for everyone to recognise the value of our parks and green spaces for communities, health and wellbeing, and to encourage groups within our communities that may not think of parks as a space for them to visit.”

This year’s campaign is made possible thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.