Lynn hospital staff were celebrating the fifth birthday of the maternity unit this week.

The midwifery-led Waterlily Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was formally opened in 2015 by the then High Sheriff of Norfolk, Nicholas Pratt.

Since its launch, the Waterlily has welcomed 1,777 babies into the world.

The fifth birthday of the Waterlily Unit was celebrated this week. Picture: QEH

To celebrate the anniversary on Monday, the maternity team gave out personalised gifts to babies and their families born on the birthday, including candles, notes and commemorative baby grows and bibs.

The team have also created a photo memory booklet to honour the anniversary, which includes pictures, stories, poems and memoirs. This special book will be on sale soon.

Amanda Price-Davey, interim head of midwifery, said: “The team work hard to ensure birthing mothers are comfortable and in a relaxed environment, creating a home from home feel for both mothers and their partners.

“We’re really proud of the Waterlily Unit and the excellent service it provides to expectant families throughout their journey. Happy Birthday Waterlily!”

Since the opening, service users have been impressed by the service, leaving positive feedback for the team via the hospital’s Friends and Family Test.

One family wrote: “The midwives were very supportive, had good imparting knowledge and information and were very friendly, reassuring and calming.”

Another said: “The service was prompt and efficient; nothing felt like it was too much trouble. The care was personalised and the team spent lots of time with us.”

The Waterlily Unit ismade-up of three suites, two of which are equipped with birthing pools and the other with a specially designed couch to make it more comfortable for pregnant women.

As it’s a midwifery led unit, Waterlily has a number of benefits, including increasing the changes of spontaneous vaginal birth.

But the hospital has announced it will be building a new Maternity Bereavement Suite, so grieving families can create precious memories away from the sounds of birthing mothers.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal, named Lynn News Charity of the Year, still requires funds for furnishings for the facility, which is expected to be completed by April.

Among the furnishings on the hospital’s wishlist for local families to make use of in the suite are a sofa bed, storage ottoman, a television, and kitchen facilities such as a fridge and microwave.

In order to help raise funds for this cause, the hospital has teamed up with the Lynn News and Fakenham-based James and Sons Auctioneers for an online charitable auction in February or March.

James and Son director David James had kindly agreed to host the auction after Nikki Brown-Smith inspired the idea by painting Hunstanton Lighthouse for the cause.

However, the auctioneers are now calling on local artists and readers to send in their own items which they would like to be auctioned for the bereavement suite.

These can include stamps, coins, military uniforms, bygones, collectables, paintings, sporting memorabilia, antiques. James and Sons does not auction furniture.

If you wish to donate, contact the QEH fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs on 01553 613373 or email laurence.morlaas@qehkl.nhs.uk.

She will then forward the information to Mr James who will consider it and give an estimate in the auctioneer’s judgement.

If you would like to donate to the Maternity Bereavement Suite appeal yo cab send cheques payable to ‘Maternity Bereavement Suite’ or give online at www.justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite.