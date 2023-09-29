Celebrating the best of business with the 2024 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards

The best of the borough’s businesses are set to be celebrated once more, as we launch the 2024 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

The glittering black-tie evening is booked for Friday, March 1, at its traditional venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, and the event is organised by the Lynn News.

Launch of the Lynn News Business Awards, from left, Iliffe Media West Norfolk managing director Alan Taylor, head of Iliffe Media awards and events Sharron Marriott, deputy West Norfolk mayor Paul Bland, Helen Peak of Mapus-Smith & Lemmon and Sharon Young of Greenyard

Award categories are: Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care, Employee of the Year, Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

The awards not only provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements, but also the impact of businesses on the local area.

Nominations for the awards open at 8am this morning (Friday) – visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

The Lynn News organises the Mayor’s Business Awards

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor and is backing the Environmental Champion Award

Mapus-Smith and Lemmon sponsor the Small Business of the Year

Brown & Co sponsor Businessperson of the Year

Greenyard Frozen sponsor the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Got a business story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk