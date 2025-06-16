Two-day festival celebrates special anniversary marking King’s Lynn international trading history
The sun shone for a weekend of special events which marked the 20th anniversary of Lynn’s Hanseatic connections.
Hundreds attended the Hanse Festival on Saturday and Sunday which celebrated the anniversary of the town joining the Modern Hanse League and its rich history in international trade.
There were pirate-themed activities, a colourful flag parade through the town, medieval markets, live music and lots activities in King’s Staithe Square and around the town.
Prior to the event, the new Hanse Commissioner for England was announced at The International Hanse Festival in Visby, Sweden, as West Norfolk’s Phillip Eke, the senior tourism officer at the borough council who said he was “deeply honoured” to have been voted into the role for the next three years.
The late Honorary Alderman and former borough council leader Nick Daubney was the driving force behind the town rejoining the new Hanse 20 years ago and Mr Eke said he was honoured to have worked alongside Mr Daubney, who was the very first England Commissioner for the Modern Hanse League.