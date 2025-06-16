Home   News   Article

Two-day festival celebrates special anniversary marking King’s Lynn international trading history

By Sue Irving
Published: 13:51, 16 June 2025

The sun shone for a weekend of special events which marked the 20th anniversary of Lynn’s Hanseatic connections.

Hundreds attended the Hanse Festival on Saturday and Sunday which celebrated the anniversary of the town joining the Modern Hanse League and its rich history in international trade.

There were pirate-themed activities, a colourful flag parade through the town, medieval markets, live music and lots activities in King’s Staithe Square and around the town.

Ahoy me hearties! Two of the 'pirates' on parade. Picture: Ian Burt
Prior to the event, the new Hanse Commissioner for England was announced at The International Hanse Festival in Visby, Sweden, as West Norfolk’s Phillip Eke, the senior tourism officer at the borough council who said he was “deeply honoured” to have been voted into the role for the next three years.

The late Honorary Alderman and former borough council leader Nick Daubney was the driving force behind the town rejoining the new Hanse 20 years ago and Mr Eke said he was honoured to have worked alongside Mr Daubney, who was the very first England Commissioner for the Modern Hanse League.

Adults and youngsters took part in the flag parade. Picture: Ian Burt
Part of the parade. Picture: Ian Burt
Hanse Festival celebrations in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Some of the 'pirates' on parade. Picture: Ian Burt
Pirate-themed fun for the youngsters. Picture: Ian Burt
Schools, groups and organisations were among the parade. Picture: Ian Burt
Some of the colourful dancers. Picture: Ian Burt
Hundreds flocked to the town to enjoy dancing, music and themed activities. Picture: Ian Burt
Crowds show their appreciation at the Hanse Festival. Picture: Ian Burt
