The re-launch of a model exhibition has helped to put some of Lynn’s past and present landmarks on show.

Members of the Marriott’s Warehouse Trust were delighted to unveil a new layout at their South Quay premises last Wednesday.

Models were moved around to change the theme of the exhibition - with one side of the room focusing on surviving buildings, and the other on lost monuments such as the old cross of Tuesday Market Place.

Mayor Lesley Bambridge, Fred Hall and Dr Paul Richards

Retired carpenter Fred Hall has constructed the models over the years, and mayor Lesley Bambridge was on hand to mark the occasion.

The Warehouse Trust’s project manager, Rebecca Rees, was happy to start a new chapter in the town.

She said: “We were very grateful to the mayor for coming to open it. It’s a wonderful way of being able to appreciate some of the buildings that we have got.”

Mayor Lesley Bambridge and Dr Paul Richards

Some of the models on show

Celebrating the re-Launch of the model exhibition at Marriots Warehouse in Lynn

Dr Paul Richards and model maker Fred Hall toast to the re-launch

Fred Hall with some of his models at the exhibition

Celebrating Lynn's past and present

