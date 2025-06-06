Despite the unpredictable May half-term weather, spirits remained high at care home during its latest family fun event.

The ‘Hands Together’ event at Amberley Hall Care Home in Lynn, designed to bring together residents, their families and the community, was planned as a creative afternoon of arts and crafts.

The original plan was to decorate the large stone in the home’s “beautiful” courtyard garden with hand-print designs using vibrant acrylics - a project intended to become a lasting piece of artwork and part of Amberley Hall’s entry in this year’s Athena in Bloom competition.

Spirits remained high at Amberley Hall

Unfortunately, pouring rain meant the outdoor painting session had to be postponed - but the weather did little to dampen the joy and enthusiasm of the day.

Instead, the activity moved indoors, where residents, their loved ones, and visiting families expressed their creativity by putting colourful hand prints – and in one resident’s case, even a footprint – onto canvas. The results were playful, and full of personality.

The event welcomed families from the wider community, many of whom learned about Hands Together through Amberley Hall’s ongoing connections with the local Squirrel and Scout groups.

The event was designed to bring together residents and their families

These younger visitors not only joined in the fun but also took the opportunity to chat with residents and enjoy a selection of homemade cupcakes prepared by the home’s catering team.

Mari Mourao, customer relationship manager at Amberley Hall, said: “We had a lot of fun and are always delighted to welcome friends and family to join in our events at Amberley Hall.

“Our residents love to see new faces, and it was a joyful day for everyone involved.”

While the weather may have postponed the painting in the garden, the project is still very much alive. Amberley Hall looks forward to inviting everyone back soon to create a vibrant, lasting artwork for the community to enjoy.

These younger visitors also joined in the fun

Residents had a great time at the event

A selection of homemade cupcakes were prepared

The event was for all ages