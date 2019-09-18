Baroque dancing, a medieval re-enactment, workshops, Morris dancing, tours of an underground air shelter and musket demonstrations were among the activities for Lynn’s Heritage Open Day.

A huge team of volunteers from Lynn’s Civic Society helped run the event last Sunday which was sponsored by West Norfolk Council.

Over 2,000 people visited the Stories of Lynn Museum on the day, while 1,600 went to the Custom House.

Baroque Dancing in the Town Hall with suitable attire

Smaller venues such as the Hampton Court secret garden also benefited with over 500 visitors that day.

Anna Gunn, secretary of the Civic Society, said: “I think we could all do more to foster awareness and appreciation of the fantastic heritage on our doorstep in Lynn.

“Heritage Day is an opportunity for us to showcase some of our fascinating buildings. Of course more could always be done.”

The King's Morris dancers

She added that although it was too early to say what might change next year, the society are “very open” to suggestions for improvement.

However, Mrs Gunn added: “We are aware that it is a very popular day, and don’t want to ‘meddle’ with something that works so well.”

The market in the Saturday Market Place proved popular again on the day, showcasing a range of products from local traders.

The hourly musket demonstration on Heritage Open Day

Nelson's Shantymen and Wylde's Noyse were also performing in the Saturday Market Place for the Open Day.

There was a full programme of entertainment in both St Nicholas' chapel and the Guildhall of St George.

Greyfriars Art Space and GroundWork had art on view, and the West Norfolk Artists Association had a programme of workshops in the Fermoy Gallery in St George's Yard.

There was also a medieval re-enactment taking place courtesy of the Knights of Skirbeck, as well as a miniature railway in The Walks.