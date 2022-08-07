The 21st Lynn Scout group celebrated their achievements at an awards ceremony at London Road Methodist Church.
Eighty-eight young people and adults received their Platinum Jubilee Challenge badges.
Scouts, Cubs, Beavers, Squirrels and their adult leaders were presented with certificates and pin badges by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Patrick Peal MBE.
To complete the challenge participants had to take part in activities covering four main themes:
There were also other awards handed out on the evening, with Group Scout Leader Roz Rospopa given the David Gifford Award.
Chairman of the 21st Lynn Scout group Ed Lewis said: “To have so many of our young people and adult leaders take part in such a special challenge has been a great way to celebrate this past year.
“All the adults who volunteer their time make sure that all the young people who come to our meetings not only have fun but learn new skills to help them make a real difference in our community.”