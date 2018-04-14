Celebration to mark King’s Lynn ancient history

A celebration of Lynn’s maritime history starts next month, when the town will be filled with parades, music and film.

The King’s Lynn Hanse Festival marks the beginning of the town’s festival season and celebrates its past and present membership of the Hanseatic League.

The festival starts on Sunday, May 20 at 10.30am with a Parade of Flags through the town, beginning in Tuesday Market Place, going along the High Street, past the Custom House and along the quay side to finish at the Hanse House.

Community groups and schools are being asked to join the parade by carrying flags representing different counties.

Businesses are also being invited to offer their services or provide sponsorship to ensure the day does justice to the town’s status as a member of the league for over 700 years.

A festival spokesman said: “A rowing race and royal regatta will take place on the Great Ouse, and a fanfare with music from local and international performers will take place along the South Quay, including East Anglian jazz band DixieMix, following on from their enormous success in last year’s Festival Too Jazz Sunday.

“Bring deck chairs and dancing shoes. The day will continue with numerous activities for children around the town including a Hanseatic Treasure Trail, a Rampage of Pirates, and the opportunity to shop in the recreation of a Hanseatic Shop in the Hanse House.

“Meanwhile a Medieval Market will be trading in the Purfleet and the High Street, and performers, music and dancing groups will be performing throughout the town and on the stage in King’s Staithe Square.

“Archive footage of King’s Lynn’s fishing, trading and sea going past will be screened in the town hall, whilst there will be talks and tours on King’s Lynn and its role as a founder member of the Hanseatic League over the centuries. Over the weekend other events will also take place including the concert.”

Community groups, schools and business are encouraged to register their interest in getting involved by calling Gary Pooley at Steele Media on 01553 886388 or by visiting www.hanse-festival.co.uk/register.