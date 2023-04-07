A new sixth form centre has opened which offers young adults with special needs extra support.

Churchill Park Academy Sixth Form opened last Friday (March 31), and is located in the Fairstead area. It offers education from early years up until Year 14.

Glyn Hambling, CEO of the Unity Education Trust said: "The opening is the culmination of an enormous amount of hard work from central staff in Unity Education Trust, Churchill Park Academy, Norfolk County Council and Kings Lynn Borough Council.

Chairman of trustee Alan Jones (centre) came to open the centre

A peak into the new sixth form building

Staff outside of the building

“This new facility provides our young adults with purpose-built facilities in the heart of the community.

“We believe that being located in the community provides the students with the opportunities to develop key skills as they develop into adults and have a sixth form building which children aspire to attend.

Take a look inside the new sixth form centre...

"We would like to thank Norfolk County Council for funding this venture which demonstrates the value of partnerships for our wonderful young people."