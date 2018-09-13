Celebrations in West Norfolk for blooming success at Anglia in Bloom awards

Communities in West Norfolk are celebrating this week after receiving numerous Anglia in Bloom awards.

The awards, which reward the region’s best horticultural places, parks, businesses and more, were held in Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday.

Daffodils in the Walks, King's Lynn, in 2012.

Bob Ollier, chairman of Anglia in Bloom, said: “The continued key to the Anglia region’s success has been the very strong community involvement, where everyone is getting involved and works closely together, enabling great projects to be created and delivered.

“All communities are recognising the importance of sustainable displays coupled with good horticultural standards and delivering outstanding floral displays, these are all achieved through the support from sponsors and community groups engaged across the region, who are all dedicated to enhancing their community with Anglia in Bloom’s prestigious environmental campaign.”

The awards in our area are as follows: Small town: gold – South Wootton, town: silver gilt – Downham Market and Swaffham, city: winner and gold – Lynn, coastal: winner and gold – Hunstanton, churchyards, cemeteries and crematoriums: winner and gold – Mintlyn Crematorium, Lynn, gold – Hardwick Road, Lynn, best hotel: silver gilt – The Golden Lion, Hunstanton, most consistently improved (over the last three years) – South Wootton.

Special awards are as follows: the biodiversity award – Wootton Park, South Wootton, the floral display by an individual/community award – May Cottage, Lynn, the garden for special needs award – the Bridge Project, Lynn, the sheltered housing/care home garden award – Suffield Court, Swaffham, the grow your own award – South Wootton Infant School, the public open space award – the Walks, Lynn.