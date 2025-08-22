A town cemetery could soon potentially close to new burials if proposals are approved by councillors.

Gayton Road Cemetery has just 55 usable plots remaining, according to West Norfolk Council.

Councillors are therefore being asked to consider the proposal to close the cemetery to new burials.

Anyone who has already purchased a plot at Gayton Road will be unaffected by this proposal.

The identification of a high water table means that groundwater regulations have rendered most of the remaining space in the cemetery unusable.

Although the provision of burial spaces is not a legal obligation for the council, the authority says significant effort over a number of years has been put into trying to find a new site.

However, it has not been possible to identify anywhere in Lynn that would meet all the statutory requirements for a burial site.

A report on the matter was published today, and at the same time, several faith groups were informed, along with local funeral directors.

This means the council will no longer provide new burial plots in Lynn in future. However, there are plots available elsewhere in the borough, in other public or private (church) cemeteries.

Longer term, it is likely to be for the new authority formed through the local government reorganisation process to decide whether it wishes to provide such a facility, as it is a non-statutory function.

New boundaries may also offer new solutions in the area.