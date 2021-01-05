Census to go ahead in West Norfolk with digital-first approach

Lockdown measures will not stop the 2021 census from going ahead as a digital-first approach is revealed to West Norfolk residents.

Residents across the area can expect to receive a letter with an unique access code in the post ahead of March 21, with the option to complete the questionnaire online using a unique access code, or to request a paper form.

Census engagement manager for Lynn, West Norfolk Breckland and North Norfolk, Paul Walmsley, said: "The strong guidance we had just prior to the lockdown announcement was that the census is 100 per cent going ahead, there was no doubt at all in the guidance we received.

"This year it is a digital-first option. In 2011, it was 75 per cent paper and 25 per cent digital but this year we're predicting 75 per cent digital. It's really easy and quick to complete online, but the letter will also include a phone number to call to request a paper form."

Paul also said that some areas in West Norfolk will automatically get a paper form if they have been identified as a paper-first area if they don't have the technology or are a predominantly elderly area."

Taking place every decade since 1801, except 1941, the survey sources information that will help decide how services will be planned and funded in your local area such as doctors' surgeries, housing or bus routes.

For the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity.