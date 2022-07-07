A woman who was born in Snettisham has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Not only that, insetad of being given presents, she raised funds for Stoma Care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

Ellen Finch née Thompson wanted to thank everyone for the money raised at her 100th birthday for Stoma Care.

(57828383)

She celebrated her milestone birthday on Saturday, June 11 at South Creake Memorial Pavilion with her family and friends.

Along with a 100 balloon she also received a birthday card from Her Majesty the Queen.

Her daughter Sue Hart said: "Sixteen years ago Ellen had an emergency operation at the QEH and she asked instead of birthday presents for money to be raised for Stoma Care there who cared for her.

(57828389)

"A grand figure of £541 was raised and Ellen would like to thank her family and friends who made this possible.

"Ellen was an only child but she has a vast family who travelled from various parts of the country for the weekend to make her day special.

"Ellen and her late husband, Reg, whom she met whilst they were both in the RAF at Bircham Newton, have four children, eight grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

(57828395)

"Ellen enjoyed immensely meeting her family and friends on her very special day."